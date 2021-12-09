SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Stinchcomb happy to continue basketball journey

Stevie Stinchcomb feels at home playing basketball.
A multi-sport athlete, the McAlester senior said it was a little weird to be in the midst of her final basketball season with the Lady Buffs, but she’s ready to make a lasting impression.
“It’s definitely crazy. I never imagined being in this spot,” she said. “It feels like every other year, really. But this time, you don’t get another year. So you’ve just got to leave it all out there.”
Before she hits the court, Stinchcomb said that she doesn’t really listen to music or anything like that. Instead, she’s busy getting some last-minute studying in of her own game.
“Sometimes I watch film of myself,” she said. “That’s really all I do is mentally prepare myself before a game.”
But Stinchcomb did admit there was one pre game tradition she always adheres to — by enjoying a pre-game snack of pickles.
“It’s like a ritual thing,” she said.
While this season will be the last in a McAlester uniform, Stinchcomb’s playing days are far from over. She recently signed her commitment to play college basketball for Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, and said she’s excited to be given the opportunity to continue her basketball career.
“It’s really exciting knowing that this isn’t technically my last year to be on the court,” Stinchcomb said. “But it’s also nerve-wracking at the same time, being that far away (from home).”
And Stinchcomb said it took only about 30 minutes of stepping foot on campus to decide on her collegiate home.
“I went up there for a visit and it was really fun. All the girls are awesome,” she said. “I’m just excited for that experience.”
But as she took a moment to look back on her high school career, Stinchcomb said it was difficult to pick out a singular memorable moment.
“More good than bad memories,” she laughed.
But she did give an example of one of those memories, recalling a time during her sophomore year.
Stinchcomb said they were at a tournament and she was lounging in bed late one night when she heard a knock on her hotel door.
“It was LaNae (Rhone). She came in and said ‘get your shoes on. We’re going outside,” Stinchcomb recalled. “I was like ‘oh gosh.’ And we have to play Booker T. the next morning at 10 a.m.”
The Lady Buffs gathered to meet coach Jarrod Owen in the parking lot for what turned out to be some late-night conditioning.
“So we get out there, and he has us line up in the parking lot and is like ‘take off!'” she laughed. “We’re running this big, long parking lot. And I was debating on falling down and just playing dead at one point.”
But out of all the memories and people that have supported her along the way, Stinchcomb credited two special people close to her that have helped her along her journeys.
“Definitely my parents, one hundred percent,” she said. “Literally any inconvenience, they have my back…they’ve definitely been there through everything.”
And though her time at McAlester may be coming to an end, Stinchcomb shared a little advice for those that will carry on the Lady Buff legacy after she and her teammates have graduated.
“Have a strong mindset going into things. There’s going to be people that are going to try to tear you down, say things about you,” she said. “You can’t let it look like it effects you, because you’ll get no where. And just always be strong, and don’t take anything for granted — because it goes by fast."
