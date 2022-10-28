SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Sean Woods going '100 percent' in senior season

Sean Woods began his journey in football more than a decade ago.
The McAlester senior said his parents got him started early in order to get him more active as a child
“I started playing football at around six or seven years old,” Woods said. “I was pushed by my parents to play it, and get active.”
But since then, he’s enjoyed a life in the game. Of course, his favorite part of Friday nights comes after the final horn.
“I just really think winning,” he said. “I just love the feeling of winning. It’s kind of a party in the locker room afterwards.”
Before a game, Woods said he usually puts earbuds in and just tunes out everything else.
Outside of football, Woods likes to just hang out with friends or watching movies and television with his family. After high school, he plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and possibly seek to venture into the world of media.
“I’m thinking something in like radio maybe, or television,” Woods said.
Woods said he had many people to thank, including friends at his former town of Mustang that make the drive to McAlester to watch the Buffs. But he said none have been more important than his family.
“My mom and my dad, obviously,” he said. “And my sister, she’s always showing up to my games. And my brother whenever he’s back from college, he’s always going to games and watching practices sometimes.”
Although Woods will be retiring his high school career at the end of this season, he knows that he and his teammates have been setting a bar for the Buffs that will come after. And he gave a little advice to the next generation, so that they too will find success.
“It’s going to sound generic, but don’t give up. Always go 100 percent,” Woods said. “You will get tired, you will go against people that are bigger, stronger, faster than you. But you’ve just got to go at them and tire them out.
“Because you might not be more athletic than them, but you can still beat them if you work your tail off,” he added.
