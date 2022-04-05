SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Rylee Pickens loves the energy of soccer

Rylee Pickens enjoys staying on the move.
The McAlester senior said she got involved in many different kinds of athletics at a young age — but only one really stood out for her.
“I did every sport when I was younger, and soccer just stuck as my favorite,” she said.
Pickens said she enjoys the physical aspects of the game such as running, and said she believes soccer is tailored more to her skill set than other sports..
“I’m more coordinated with my feet than throwing a ball or something,” she said.
Looking back on her time in high school, Pickens said many memories come to mind as she thinks about all she and her teammates have accomplished.
She highlighted one instance last season, when the Lady Buffs made program history by notching the first playoff win. The game came down to penalty kicks, and Pickens said her name was called to help seal the game away.
“I was actually chosen as the fourth person to kick it. All three of our first players had made it, but I was still proud to be chosen,” she said.
After high school, Pickens plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University. She said she would like to try out for the soccer team, but her main aspirations will be to go into cosmetology to work at a medical spa.
“I just love hair and beauty, and I’d like to do something working one-on-one with people rather than sit at a desk or something,” she said.
Pickens said the inspiration for her career choice has come through discussions with family and the dreams she and her cousins had as children.
“When I was younger, me and my cousins wanted to have our own beauty shop,” she said. “I would do hair, and then my cousin would do something else in there.”
But Pickens said that wasn’t always the case, as she also had another vastly different career choice in mind as a kid.
“Actually, when I was younger, I wanted to be a detective,” she laughed. “I always thought that was cool, solving clues and stuff, doing my own criminal shows.”
No matter what she does in life, Pickens is grateful for her time in soccer as a Lady Buff. She’s thankful for getting to embark on the journey with her teammates, and they journey itself is going to be one of the things she will miss most after graduation.
“Just the bus ride, bonding as a team,” Pickens said. "I’m going to miss the team.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.