SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Rodriguez led by faith, love of soccer

Derrick Rodriguez knew he wanted to play soccer at a young age.
At 7 years old, Rodriguez was signed up to play soccer with the Boys and Girls Club. Although he had been exposed to a number of sports, it was that game that left a lasting impression.
"My dad wanted me to play baseball, but he didn’t want to force me to play just one sport,” Rodriguez said. "In soccer, it felt like there was always something to do.”
The constant movement and anticipation gripped the mind of the young Rodriguez. From that moment on, he was hooked.
Rodriguez figured his playing days would be over by high school, but then came some exciting news: McAlester was forming a soccer program.
"I was pretty excited. I just kept thinking that once I got to high school, it would be done,” Rodriguez said. "I was really excited, and then I got on there and everybody was really good.”
Rodriguez said the talent of his elder teammates was a little intimidating at first. He joked that he thought he was a really good player until he attended his first high school practice and saw the level of play.
That’s when he went to work. And when the Buffs had an opening in the net, Rodriguez set out on a new path in his career. He had never played as goalkeeper before, but found a new passion for the game once again.
"First game I played, I remember I was not that good. I got scored on quite a bit. Not really the same now,” Rodriguez laughed.
Off the pitch, he enjoys riding his bike, playing video games, and hanging out with his friends. He also participated in band, playing the snare drum.
But one thing he takes the most pride in is his faith. Rodriguez regularly attends church, and reads his Bible any chance that he gets.
It’s that faith that has led him forward in everything he does. He said his favorite verse is James 1: 5-6, which talks of wisdom in God and having no doubt. So when Rodriguez learned his senior season was cut short, his resolve was once again tested.
"I’m pretty sad about it. Very sad about it actually. I didn’t think my last game would be for another two months,” he said. "I was just kind of stunned.”
Rodriguez knows that all he can do now is look forward. He and his dad are going through game film to send to college coaches, and Rodriguez plans to attend college and earn a degree in accounting.
And although he didn’t get to end his senior year like he wanted to, Rodriguez said he will be forever grateful to the friends and teammates around him and all of the memories that were made.
"It’s sad to go,” Rodriguez said. "I’m glad I got to spend the time with them and thank them for the best sendoff I could have got from them."
Contact Derrick Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
