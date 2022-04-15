SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Robinson grateful for return to soccer

Kaleb Robinson is glad to be back.
The McAlester senior initially started playing soccer at a young age, but then hung up his cleats. But after a little urging, he’s made his return back to the pitch.
“My friends wanted me to play for a while, so I decided to give it a shot (again),” Robinson said. “It’s going pretty good.”
Robinson said he’s expecting a lot of great things from the Buffs this season, and is proud of the work they’ve all put in to work toward their goals.
“We’ve definitely improved a lot from last year,” he said.
Robinson also credited coach Rashaud Buie for helping get the Buffs prepared for the challenges they’ll face this season.
“He understands us a lot…and he knows how to get us motivated to play,” he said. “He plays with us sometimes, which is exciting. And he gets on our case sometimes. He knows how to do it.”
The hard work and dedication Robinson puts into his passions won’t end with high school graduation, as he will be joining the United States Armed Forces.
Growing up in a military family, Robinson has already enlisted with the Army Reserves. He will attend boot camp after graduation before returning to Oklahoma to attend college at Oklahoma State University in the fall.
Robinson said he drew inspiration for his future plans from not just family but also another service member with which he shares a close relationship.
“My best friend is in the military as well, and he’s been a role model for me for a while,” he said.
