SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Richard Boatman plays for love of the game

Richard Boatman said football is about hard work and family.
The McAlester senior started his football journey back in the sixth grade, and said he enjoys the bonding experience of playing as a team.
“I love the family you get while playing,” Boatman said. “You make a lot of friends, family of people that will have your back in games and outside of games.”
Before a game, Boatman said he likes to listen to Five Finger Death Punch or any other kind of metal music to build intensity, then have that translate to energy out on the field on Friday nights.
But outside of football, Boatman takes things a little quieter. He can usually be found at home playing video games or drawing. And before he puts pencil to paper, he takes a silent moment to let a visualization form naturally in his mind.
“Just anything that comes to mind,” he said. “I’ll sit on my bed, lay down, close my eyes, and let something kind of build up in my brain — then draw it down.”
But he said his artistic leanings are more of a hobby in his downtime. Instead, when Boatman graduates high school, he said he wants to study to become an anesthesiologist.
Looking back on his time in high school, Boatman said he has plenty of people to thank for helping him become who he is today. But there are two special people in particular that he said have made a huge difference.
“Mainly my mom and dad. They’ve been pushing me — I had some times back in (junior high) where I didn’t want to play this sport,” Boatman said. “But they’ve pushed me to keep playing, keep on it, and keep grinding.”
And it’s that attitude of continuing to work hard and build on yourself on and off the field that Boatman wanted to pass on to the next generation of Buffs. He didn’t sugarcoat it when he stated that it was going to be an uphill climb, but said it’s all worth it when you love the game.
“You have to love the sport to play it. You can’t just expect to join football and it be an easy sport,” he said. “You have to love the sport, and you have to put in the time and want to put in the time to play.”
