SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Reed Marcum always ready to give back

Reed Marcum has always wanted to be involved in McAlester.
The McAlester senior said he started playing football in the seventh grade, and said he began his career after showing an interest in the sport and asking his parents to play.
He was given the go-ahead, and the rest is history. Marcum said he enjoys every facet of the game, but his favorite part has to be the energy surrounding game day.
“Definitely the atmosphere,” he said.
Before a game, Marcum said it’s all about the music and setting the pacing of his heartbeat. It’s the best way to calm the nerves before the adrenaline really gets pumping.
“Usually in the locker room, all the lights are off and I’ve got my air pods in,” he said. “Just listening to music trying to get ready for it. Usually slower pace songs to just calm me down.”
Marcum sustained an injury early in the season that his him on the sidelines — but he still actively stays involved in doing his part to see his team be successful.
When he’s not playing football, Marcum can usually be found participating in mock trial, powerlifting, and track and field. He’s also heavily involved in 4-H, where Marcum was recently inducted into the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame for his community involvement.
Marcum organizes the J. Michael Miller Book Giveaway with the help of his parents where they hand out backpacks filled to the brim with school supplies for local students.
They also organize an annual toy giveaway around Christmas in memory of Hudson Campbell, the local 2-year old who died from cancer in 2018. In Campbell’s honor, Marcum has also founded the Hudson Strong Foundation — a 501 (c) that raises scholarship money for students going into the medical field, as well as funding for families going through traumatic experiences.
But when Marcum is asked about all of his charity work, he just smiles and humbly answers.
“It’s definitely just to try to be involved in the community,” he said.
After graduation, Marcum plans to attend Oklahoma State University to study prelaw and aviation. He said that those were chosen through many of his interests, and is excited to further study his passion in those subjects.
“It’s a wide variety,” he said. “I’m part of my mock trail team, so I really enjoy that. And flying because planes are cool.”
Marcum said he’s had a lot of people to thank for being by his side all these years. But maybe none have been more influential than those in his inner circle.
“My family, definitely mom and dad, my brother, and close friends,” he said.
Although Marcum will be hanging up his black and gold upon graduation, he hopes that he will have made an impact on his school and community when it’s all said and done. He also issued advice for the next generation to make their mark on McAlester.
“Don’t try and be in the back,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.