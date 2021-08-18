SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Quintana loves the thrill of a stage

Greg Quintana enjoys a stage to perform.
The McAlester senior is a musician and multi-sport athlete, and has been able to show off his skills in different venues.
He even participated in a football camp inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
“It was breathtaking to be honest,” Quintana said. “Because when you walk onto that field, everything just gets all quiet. It’s just you and the field. And everything’s just huge.”
Quintana will be taking to his home field on Friday nights for the final time this season, but his preparation for action will still stay the same. He said he’ll sit silently, pray, then he flips a switch — changing his solemn mood to channeling high energy.
“I start listening to some music, some heavy music,” he said. “It just gets myself amped up and ready to go, because every game is like you’re going into battle, and you’ve got to get ready and prepared.”
When asked about influences in his life both on and off the field, Quintana was quick to name someone that he said has been there helping push him to be his very best — his dad.
“He’s always the most hard-working man I’ve ever seen, and father,” Quintana said. “He’s always helping me with everything, and giving me advice. He’s been there my whole life.”
Quintana said his father has even changed jobs recently, just to be available to support him in his final season in McAlester.
“I really appreciate that,” Quintana said. “He’s giving me good tips and life lessons all the time. I know sometimes he can be a little bit too hard, but that’s the whole point of having a dad — to prepare you for yourself to be a dad, to be better than him. That’s what he always tells me.”
After high school, Quintana wants to earn a college degree of some sort as well as become a firefighter. He thinks he will search out a degree in education to be able to move back into that field after retiring from firefighting.
Outside of the multiple sports that Quintana plays, he also enjoys playing music with the house band at Life Church — where he plays drums. He said it’s usually on Wednesdays during the youth gatherings, but said he sometimes receives an invite to play for the full Sunday crowd.
“Sometimes, the pastor will tell me, ‘hey, do you want to play the main stage on Sundays?’” Quintana said. “I’m like ‘heck yeah, I want to play!’ It’s fun playing up there.”
But no matter what he’s doing — playing music at church or grinding out in sports — Quintana said he approaches everything he does with the mindset of moving forward. It’s a skill he’s learned in sports, but will carry throughout the rest of his life.
“No matter how hard it gets…if you’re feeling sorry for yourself, don’t feel sorry for yourself,” he said. “Always keep moving forward. Because if you keep doing that, that mindset will create a much greater skill for you further into your life.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
