SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Payden Morgan proud to be part of the team

Payden Morgan said being on the McAlester pom team has been an honor.
The senior dancer has been on the team since freshman year, and said the team for her final high school season is just as hardworking as ever.
“I think we have a really hardworking team this year,” Morgan said. “I think we’re going to do really well, and I’m excited to see where we go.”
One of her favorite things about getting to be on the team is coming together with her fellow dancers and competing throughout the season.
“The teamwork is amazing,” Morgan said. “Getting to be so close to so many girls, and going through all the things we get to go through together is just awesome.”
And although she said competition season is one of the craziest parts of the year, but Morgan said it’s also one of the best.
“It’s my favorite season of the year,” Morgan said. “It’s very stressful, but what we do to prepare is we practice, practice, practice. So many times, every day.”
There can be a lot of distractions while trying to focus on competition, but Morgan said she has learned how to separate that and focus once she hits the floor. Then there are the nerves, but she said she’s got a contingency plan for that as well.
“I get really nervous (before a competition),” she said. “So I talk, I’ll talk to anybody. Just so I don’t have to sit and think about what I have to do. So I’ll just talk the whole time so I can’t stress myself out about what I’m about to do.”
Another one of Morgan’s favorite parts of being on the team has been performing for and seeing the support from McAlester pom alumni, and herself becoming part of that family.
She said the energy from crowds when they perform has been nothing short of incredible, adding to a long list of memorable moments that she said will stick with her forever.
“There’s so many great memories from being on this team,” Morgan said. “Some of them with tears, some of them not — but I couldn’t pick just one.”
As she prepares to continue through competition season and senior year while getting ready for college, there’s a lot on Morgan’s plate. But when she gets the chance, she also said there’s one activity she participates in to make sure she can get through it all.
“Naps. Hour long naps, two hour long naps,” Morgan laughed. “Any Saturday that I get that’s free is just slept through.”
