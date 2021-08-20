A lot of Gage Mullins’ life has revolved around sports.
The McAlester senior is beginning his final year as a Buff, a journey that started at a really young age. Mullins has enjoyed the game of football since elementary school, and he said there’s one reason that sticks out above the rest.
“You can hit somebody and not get in trouble with it,” he laughed.
Before games, Mullins said he reviews the game plan and souring report in his head, ready to anticipate what his opponents are going to throw at him.
“I focus on what they run on offense, so I know what’s coming. If there’s motion, if they run a fullback, you have to key on the fullback all the time,” Mullins said. “Or what they have defensive wise, the front seven.”
He also listens to music, which he said includes a lot of rap — specifically from the 1990s. Then, he’s ready to take to the field for battle and do everything he can to help ensure a Buff victory.
And if they get the job done, that’s when he said the celebration can start.
“It’s awesome. It’s always great to win, bro,” Mullins said. “Nobody likes losing.”
Outside of his own sports life, Mullins said he can be found supporting his younger siblings in their respective sporting events or working out. Upon graduation, he wants to stay in the world of athletics with the eventual goal of becoming a coach himself.
Mullins specifically credits his parents for helping make him the person that he is today, but said he’s been lifted by his entire family.
“They have pushed me through stuff. When I tore my ACL, they were the biggest people in my life (helping me out),” Mullins said. “But really the family. They’ve been very special to me.”
He said he’s not focusing on the fact that it’s his senior season, but instead that there’s still work to be done. And while he and the Buffs work toward the goal of earning a state title, Mullins also had a little advice for those that will be filling the shoes of he and his fellow teammates when they’re gone.
“Trust the process. Don’t quit just because it gets hard,” he said. “I mean, it’s going to get hard. You’re going to have to push yourself, you might throw up a few times — but it’s worth it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
