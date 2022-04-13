SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Moss making moves in music and soccer

Mackenzie Moss was basically born to play soccer.
The McAlester senior started very young in the game, and has been able to grow up being around some of those closest to her.
“Playing for my mom and playing with people that I’ve grown up playing with,” she said. “I’ve grown to love them and the game.”
Moss’ mother, Charlette, has always been her coach, including her high school years with the Lady Buffs. And she said it’s been pretty special to go on this journey together.
“It’s nice. I like it a lot,” she said. “She’s played soccer her whole life, so I’m just kinda like following in her footsteps and like a mini version of her.”
Moss did admit that sometimes they don’t see eye to eye — but they’re never short on love.
“It does get a little tense sometimes, because we are family and we butt heads a lot,” she said. “But I love my mom, and I’ve played for her my whole life.”
Moss is setting multiple goals for herself this season, including to stay healthy after having an injury every year in high school up to this point. She also wants to get revenge on Bishop Kelley as well as return to the playoffs.
She has also set goals for herself after high school, as Moss said she wants to go to college and study music education. She enjoys to play piano, which she started playing two years ago.
“It’s a lot more nerve-wracking doing music…but I’ve done band since my sixth grade year,” Moss said. “And my piano teacher was like ‘you are a natural piano person,’ and I was like ‘thank you?’
"I don’t know what a natural piano person does, but thank you,” she laughed.
Moss said she’s been surrounded by an excellent support system over the years, which includes her parents and grandparents.
And she extended some of that support and wisdom to those that will fill the shoes of her and her teammates as they graduate after this season. Moss created some of her strongest bonds through the game, and said it’s worth all of the hard work.
“Keep going. It may seem a lot at times, and may seem frustrating and hard. But if you love the game as much as you do, and put all your time and effort in it, you can make a career out of it,” Moss said. “You can grow to love your friends, and make all new friends. I’ve made a bunch of friends through soccer camps and playing…it’s been fun. Keep going, keep fighting, and keep playing.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
