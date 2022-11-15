SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Meshaya making memories in senior year

Emily Meshaya wants to make the most out of her final year at McAlester.
She said coming into her senior year of high school brought many different feelings to the forefront of her mind.
“It’s exciting, nerve-wracking,” Meshaya said. “Just a lot of mixed emotions.”
But she hit the ground running, and has been making the best of her final year of high school — including with her duties as a manager for McAlester football.
Meshaya said one of her favorite things about being part of the game day staff is being able to witness all the moments of Friday nights in the fall. But her day starts long before the lights even turn on, and she starts every football Friday the same way.
“Lots and lots of caffeine,” she said with a laugh. “Before every game, I always have a Monster in my hand."
When she’s not with the Buffs, Meshaya is also president of Native American Club and involved with a number of other activities. It keeps her busy, but she does try to find down time when she can.
“There is no relaxing,” she laughed. “When I do get time, I’m usually out with friends and stuff like that.”
After high school, Meshaya plans to attend college and double major in psychology and creative writing. But as she looked back on her life and time in high school, she said there have been several special people that have always been there cheering her on.
“Definitely my parents,” she said. “And my little brother. He likes coming to the field and being there.”
Meshaya’s time at McAlester will come to an end after graduation, as she’ll embark on the next chapter of her life. But she advised the incoming classes behind her to make the most out of their time at MHS, just like she and her classmates have done.
“Don’t be afraid to make connections,” she said. “Because if you go through high school being the loner, it’s miserable. And you’d miss out on so many great things during high school.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.