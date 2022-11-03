SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Mercado making memories in senior season

Jhovany Mercado didn’t have the typical football journey.
The McAlester senior started his career late into high school, and said it took a little coaxing to get his parents to let him take the field.
“I always wanted to play football,” Mercado said. “My parents were just kind of scared and we were moving from place to place.”
Mercado was born in McAlester, but spent a lot of his childhood in Arizona. His family later returned to Oklahoma, and a run-in with one of the Buffalo coaches set the football wheels into motion.
“I didn’t have the opportunity to go play sports in high school until junior year,” he said. “And then coach (Seth) Burgess hit me up like ‘you want to play kicker?’ And I said ‘yeah, sure!’”
And since then, Mercado has enjoyed every moment. He said his favorite thing about the game is the atmosphere of game nights.
“Friday nights, bro. It’s the best,” he said. “You know, as a kicker, you don’t do much. But you’re there for your teammates, and you’re on the sideline watching the whole game…it’s an amazing sport seeing from the sideline views.”
Outside of football, Mercado said he likes to hit up the lake and throw in a fishing line. He said his biggest catch was a catfish, but there’s another species that is his favorite to reel in.
“My favorite time of season is crappie season,” he said. “The minute the barb hits the water, it’s gone! That’s what I like.”
After high school, Mercado said he has a few ideas — and they can be combined to create a career path that is fully his own.
“I got certified as a welder junior year, so I can go for the pipeline. But I’m also working on my CDL to become a semi driver,” he said. “And then go to college and get a business degree, accounting degree, or business management, so I can own my own business as a semi driver or welder.”
Mercado said there were many people to thank who have been a driving force in his life, and he’s appreciative of everything they have done for him all these years.
“My parents, a 100 percent,” he said. “They’ve been there since day one…my parents, my sisters, coaches, and some teachers.”
Mercado will be leaving high school and putting his athletic career behind him after graduation. But he left a little advice for the next generation of Buffs, especially those that might be on the fence about starting their own athletic adventures.
“Don’t be scared,” Mercado said. “Don’t be scared. Everything’s going to be fine. Because that’s how I felt when I first started. I was scared, shaking — but after the first game I kicked, I was fine.
“It’s a memory that’s always going to stay in your mind,” he added. “So you might as well have fun out there and not be scared, and play your fullest.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.