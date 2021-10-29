SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Marcus Heady thankful for football and family

Marcus Heady believes football is a family.
The McAlester senior started playing the sport back in fourth grade, and has been involved ever since. And he said his favorite thing about playing football is the bonds that are forged among teammates.
“The brotherhood. That’s what I like the most,” Heady said. “We (seniors) have been playing together for quite some time.”
But football has also played a big part in the lives of Heady’s younger siblings. He said because of what he’s done throughout the years, his little brothers have decided they too want to follow in his footsteps.
“I’ve been a really big inspiration on my brothers, because they’re both in football now,” Heady said proudly.
Although he enjoys the rush of the atmosphere on Friday nights, Heady said that the preparation to take the field starts earlier in the locker room. He turns on music and listens to a wide variety of genres — anything that will get the blood flowing and put him in the football mindset.
“I just kind of put it on and listen to whatever,” Heady said.
Outside of football, Heady can be found helping with his brothers’ little league games and assisting his family where needed with various tasks. He said he enjoys being able to spend the time with loved ones and help them where he can.
After high school, Heady wants to go to college and major in business management. And once he acquires his degree, he plans to become an accountant.
But looking back on the years, Heady said he had a few special people to thank for being by his side and helping him become the person he is today.
“Mom and dad,” he said. “And my brothers…you’re like their role model.”
And as Heady prepares to wrap up his senior year of high school, he imparted a little wisdom he himself as learned along the way.
“Just go hard, and do everything at 100 percent,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
