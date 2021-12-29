SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Makayla Oxford enjoying pom journey

Makayla Oxford has been taking in every moment this school year.
The McAlester senior started her pom journey later in her high school years, but has been thankful to be a part of the team.
“I think I just like the atmosphere of being around the other girls. We are around each other a lot,” Oxford said. “But just being around the team feels good.”
Oxford joined McAlester pom in her junior year, where she saw competitions work a little differently due to COVID-19 adjustments. But this year, she said being able to perform in front of crowds has been a welcome sight.
“I’m just thankful to have a season and be able to compete in person,” Oxford said. “It keeps us busy, and I love to stay busy.”
Before she hits the floor, Oxford and her teammates will use different ways to calm any pre-dance jitters. But she said her own personal tactics are a little unorthodox.
“This is really weird, but I like to make myself mad,” Oxford said. “I think that’s when I perform best. Because when I’m made at something, I can just take it out on the floor. That’s just how I calm my nerves.”
Oxford said a lot of work goes into preparing for competitions, but the team also performed on the sidelines during McAlester football games this season — giving fans a small taste of what’s going on behind the scenes.
“I feel like sometimes the crowd only sees what we do on the sidelines (at football games),” she said. “So being able to show them this other stuff we do is really cool.”
When she’s not at practice or a competition, Oxford said she’s making the most of her free time by catching up on her down time.
“Most of the time, I just sleep. A lot,” she laughed.
And although she’ll be wrapping up her final year of high school, Oxford said there were plenty of memories to look back on fondly. And even though she hasn’t been on the team the entire team, she said there’s one memory from last year that stands out above the rest.
“There was a game at El Reno last year, and I think that was the first time I really connected with the girls because we were all crying, really wanting the boys to win,” Oxford said. “So that was probably my favorite memory. I’ll never forget it.”
