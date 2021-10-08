SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Lleyton Bass making a splash in senior season

Lleyton Bass loves to be out on a ballfield.
The McAlester senior stays busy during the school year, as he plays both football and baseball. And he said his love of athletics started at a very early age.
“I’ve always loved sports. It’s just been my thing ever since I was little,” Bass said. “I played flag football as soon as I could play it. As young as you could be, that’s when I started playing.”
Not only does he enjoy the sport itself, Bass also said he feeds off of the energy of the crowd as they loudly and proudly show their support for the Buffs.
“I just like the feeling of when you hear everybody in the stands cheering whenever you make a good play,” he said. “It’s just an awesome feeling whenever you’re out there.”
But before the game, Bass takes a more quiet approach. He said he likes to go over different possible scenarios in his head and how he’d respond to each one.
“I really just like to sit there. I’ll just sit there and think about what I want to happen in the game,” Bass said. “I do get nervous, but I like the feeling of the adrenaline whenever it starts to pump on the first play you’re out there.”
But outside of sports, Bass fittingly said he likes to spend his time out on the water. Whether he’s surfing, wake boarding, tubing, or swimming, he likes to do it all.
“Anything that involves water,” Bass said. “And I like hunting too, all kinds. Deer, duck, anything, really.”
No matter what season it is or what he’s doing, Bass said he’s been grateful to have a few special people by his side.
Whether they’re hyping him up or helping him relax, he said he’s thankful to have had his parents by his side throughout his journey.
“My mom and dad have probably been my two biggest supporters. My grandparents, they’ve always been there for me too,” Bass said. “My mom’s there to push me and my dad’s there to tell me to have fun.”
After graduation, Bass said he wants to attend Oklahoma State University, earn a degree, and see where life takes him.
But before he gets to that chapter, he said he’s got business to attend to this season.
“It’s definitely going to be a heartbreaker whenever it’s over,” he said. “I’ve been here for a while, so I really want to go out on one last bang while I’m here...Your time will fly by fast. You don’t know how fast it goes.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
