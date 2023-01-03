SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Lewis Woodmore playing with passion for the game

Lewis Woodmore has a deep love for basketball.
The McAlester senior said he’s set many personal goals this season, and has been hard at work in the gym.
“I’ve got a lot of proving to do,” Woodmore said. “I’m just ready to go out there and do me, and show the people that I’m here.”
Woodmore said he started playing basketball at about three or four years old. And although it takes a lot of work and energy, he said the world melts away when he steps onto the hardwood.
“It makes me not stress,” he said. “It’s my happy place.”
Woodmore said his pre game routine involves taking a shower, listening to music, and stretching. He said he has a variety on his playlist, but there’s one song he must pump through his headphones before leaving the locker room.
“There’s this one song, it’s called ‘Last Breath.’ It’s the one I’ve got to listen to before I go out there and play.”
Outside of basketball, Woodmore said he enjoys relaxing and spending time with family.
After high school, he plans to attend college and play basketball — and wants to seek a career playing professionally overseas.
Woodmore took a moment to look back on his life, and said he had a lot of gratitude for those that have been there with him through it all as he chases his dreams.
“My brother, coach (Will) Holiman, and definitely my parents,” he said.
Although Woodmore will be hanging up his black and gold jersey for the final time at the end of this season, he’s thankful for his journey with Buffalo basketball. And he had some advice for the next generation that too will hit the hardwood to find their passion — just as he did many years ago.
“Just go have fun,” Woodmore said. “If you want to take it serious, take it serious. But while you’re doing that, have fun and don’t let it stress you.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dharidge@mcalesternews.com.
