SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Lennington thankful for soccer and family

Nicholas Lennington has learned a lot from family and soccer.
The McAlester senior has been playing since the age of 4 and played for both the Boys and Girls Club and McAlester United. Lennington said it’s been incredible to see the growth of soccer in the area and see the hand he and his teammates have had in helping make that happen.
“I was pretty much there at the start of the program, and it’s been great to see the build and the progress of the program, and here we are,” he said. “I love to see it, and I’m really proud to be able to play with all the people I grew up playing with.”
Many of his fellow classmates and teammates have been together through all the years, and they’re all enjoying one final season in black and gold. But Lennington was quick to point out that they’ve developed a bond that goes beyond the game.
“They’ve been my brothers and my teammates,” he said.
And, he said that it translates well out on the pitch too.
“It’s been great,” Lennington said. “Just our communication and our ability to play with one another, we do it really well…we synergize really well as a team.”
Lennington said the Buffs have set historic goals, looking to make the playoffs for the first time in program history. He said they plan to do that by working hard and being the best they can be as a team.
After high school, Lennington wants to go to college and get a business degree — most likely specializing in marketing. He said he got the idea from a family member during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when things were shut down.
“I kind of just improved a lot of my knowledge on that. And a huge influence on me was my brother in law,” he said. “He does Econ marketing for some companies, so he’s been able to show me the ropes and show me around…I really appreciate him.”
Speaking more on his family, Lennington said they’ve all had a huge influence on his life both on and off the soccer pitch. But he’s thankful to have gone down this road with them by his side.
“I really appreciate my whole family for supporting me on my soccer journey,” he said. “I just really am thankful for them. Especially my brother…we actually got to play (together) my sophomore year...I just love my whole family.”
That love includes his Buffalo family as well. Because although he will be hanging up his McAlester jersey after this season, he’s excited to see the impact the next generation will have on the program.
“I’m really excited to see the progression with what happens after we leave of what happens with the McAlester High School program,” he said. “I’m really excited to see it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
