SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Laudermilk thankful for family, friends, and soccer

Emma Laudermilk began her journey by trying new things.
The McAlester senior started playing soccer at nine years old, and has loved all the friends she has made along the way. But Laudermilk said it was her friends in grade school that got her started in the game in the first place.
“They all dragged me out of dance,” she said. “I quit dance and started soccer.”
Laudermilk said she’s enjoyed every moment of being a Lady Buff, including the adventures with her tight-knit senior class as they all made history last season by being the first McAlester team to make the postseason and earn a playoff win.
She said it’s been great to see the program grow before her very eyes.
“We had a pretty big freshman class, and we all stuck through it to our senior year,” Laudermilk said. “So it’s almost like we’ve been molding it for the past three years and we just continue to grow with it.”
As she embarks on this season, Laudermilk said she plans on making it the best one yet as rounds out her career as a Lady Buff.
“Just to make it throughout the whole year, and don’t get mad at myself or stop trying throughout the season,” she said. “I just want to play a full season to my full potential and be able to come out with another record season that we can put in the books.”
After high school, Laudermilk said she wants to go to college work towards a degree to become a Kindergarten teacher. After teaching for a few years, she said she will then open up her own daycare.
She said she chose that career path thanks to some real-life inspiration within her own family.
“I think it’s just the fact that I have raised my little cousins,” Laudermilk said. “I’ve had all girls. We have not had any boys…so I’ve raised all of them, and they’ve definitely led me to early childhood.”
Speaking of her family, Laudermilk said she’s especially grateful for a pair of people in her life that have been with her every step of the way.
“Easy, my mom and dad. My dad has always been the one ‘try hard, do better.’ He was always on my back after every game…knowing nothing about soccer, he would tell me ‘you could have done better,’” she laughed. “So that was always there, even though it was annoying and I would yell at him for it. He was always there pushing me to try harder.”
Even as her high school career is coming to a close, Laudermilk is thankful for all the opportunities she has been given to try out many different things to find her place and her sport — a formula she believes will benefit many others.
“Just join and see where it takes you,” Laudermilk said. “With me, I went through softball, and dance, and cheer — the best thing to do and I’m so glad my parents did is put you in everything. And then let you decide what you want.
“So just join everything you can and narrow it down yourself,” she concluded. “And you’ll find what you truly want to do.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.