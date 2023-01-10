SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Kynli Jones grateful for journey through sports

Kynli Jones has put in a lot of work and experienced magical moments during her high school career.
The McAlester senior said her journey on the hardwood as a Lady Buff started her freshman year, but she instantly found a love for the sport.
Jones said she got a lot of playing time early in junior varsity and freshmen contests, and quickly began to build her game.
"I think that's where I got better because I was getting so many more reps," she said. "I've been playing all four years, and I look forward to it every season."
Jones said her favorite part about playing sports isn't necessarily about playing the games, but the people she meets and bonds she forms with her teammates.
"It's just the players, the teammates, and the atmosphere," she said. "At the end of softball, I miss my basketball friends. And at the end of basketball, I miss my softball friends. It's just the people that I'm surrounded by (while playing sports), I just love them."
Jones is in the middle of her senior season, and said that it was bittersweet knowing that this would be the end of her journey at McAlester. But she still has some time left, and wants to make a lasting impression.
"It hit me during softball season way quicker than I wanted it to be," she said. "I'm excited, but it's also sad because it's the end of an era, I guess. I just want to make it my best season...I'm trying to do everything I can to make my senior season memorable."
Outside of sports, Jones said she likes to spend time with her loved ones. She's close with her family, and said she wouldn't want things any other way.
"Really my whole life is sports. But when I'm not playing, I'm spending time around my family. Family is everything," Jones said. "We're just such a close family and I am grateful for that."
The senior has been hard at work with her academics as well applying for scholarships and colleges. Jones said she plans to attend college to seek a degree in either pharmacy or physical therapy, and has sought out internships to get real-life experience and help make her choice for the future.
"I'm hoping to kind of figure that out before I get to college," she laughed.
Jones looked back on the last four years of her life, and said she was grateful for all the moments spent as a Lady Buff. And although she'll be hanging up her jerseys for good after graduation, she imparted some personal advice to the next generation of young girls who want to get involved with athletics.
"Even if you're not the most athletic girl or the most talented, you can still find a way to contribute," Jones said. "And to never let up. Constantly keep pushing harder, because even if you're not a natural at that sport, you can get better.
"When you push and you want to do better, you'll get better," she said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
