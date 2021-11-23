SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Kylie Martin enjoying journey with pom squad

Kylie Martin said she’s seen a lot of growth in her pom career.
The McAlester senior started her pom journey in her freshman year, and said the changes she’s seen amongst herself and the team has been one of her favorite things.
“Just growing as a team. Because like freshman year, our dynamics of the team had been so different,” Martin said. “And just the hard work and everybody wants to win.”
Martin also said she and her teammates share a strong bond that has translated both in competition and in life.
“Just getting to know each other personally out of dance has helped us work in dance,” she said. “It’s just getting to know each other and how we work.”
Martin and the McAlester pom team have hit the ground running this season, and have all been hard at work as they strive toward their competition goals. But as nerve-wracking as competitions may be, Martin said she has a since of calm beforehand when just reflecting on how she and the team have prepared themselves.
“Just knowing that we have put in a bunch of work and we have it as perfect as we get get it,” she said. “It’s just reassurance that we’re going to do good.”
Outside of pom, Martin said she likes to just slow things down. Between school, practices, learning new routines, athletic events, and competition, she doesn’t really see a whole lot of down time.
“I don’t know that word too well,” she laughed. “I don’t get much time to do that.”
She further explained that what time she does have to herself, she likes to just hang out with friends and family and relax. And with her busy schedule, she said it’s nice to slow things down.
“Because it’s so much work on our body. Our bodies I know are exhausted. Just standing here, my legs are hurting,” Martin said. “But just relaxing when we get the chance. Laying down, sleeping.”
After high school, Martin plans on attending Oklahoma State University to earn a degree in architecture. But as she took a look back on her career, she couldn’t help but smile at all the memories she has made over the years.
“Winning state was a big thing, and winning two titles — we were not expecting that at all,” Martin said. “Going to nationals together, and spending time together as a team, going on rides and having fun. Just stuff like that.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
