SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Kobe Clark aiming for the uprights in his senior season

Kobe Clark spent most of his athletic life on the soccer field, until a new sport came calling.
The McAlester senior has grown up on the sport of soccer, but was convinced to try his leg at football last year thanks to a little prodding from his friends.
“I had a bunch of friends out here, and the convinced me to come join and play with them,” Clark said. "And I ended up liking it more than I thought I would.”
Since then, he’s been making his mark on Buffalo football with his extra point and field goal kicks. Although he’s run into a small snag with his knee, he isn’t letting that stopping him from putting it through the uprights.
“Nothing a little Alieve and ice won’t help,” Clark said with a smile.
Clark said his favorite thing about being on the team is the bonds and friendships he has forged, and how that translates out onto the field.
“Everyone’s just close on the team, you know? They’re like your brothers,” Clark said. “You’re close to everyone, and they got your back no matter what.”
He especially enjoys the friendly ribbing between himself and the other McAlester kickers — once again likening it to a family.
“It’s almost like siblings,” Clark said of his fellow kickers. “We gripe at each other, give each other a hard time, but we’re still friends in the end.”
When asked about his thoughts on it being his final year at McAlester, Clark didn’t shy away from admitting that there were more than a few nerves. He has a dream of playing college soccer, but his chosen realm of studies was a little more unclear.
“I’m kind of scared, because I don’t really know what to do after, but I’ve got an idea,” Clark said. “I think I’m going to try to do physical therapy.”
Clark credited three special people in his life for helping guide him in both sports and in life. Especially one woman who he said has always been by his side.
“My mom and dad for sure, and then my grandma,” he said. “She’s just always been there for everything.”
Although he’s unsure of how it’ll end, Clark said he’s glad he chose to try out the game of football. And he said the next generation of Buffaloes should also explore all their options as they make their way through high school.
“Just try something new, and you’d never know,” Clark said. "You’d probably like it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
