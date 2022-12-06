SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Knight thankful for team, family, and basketball

Katelynn Knight has done a lot of growing up through basketball.
The McAlester senior has been playing since the second grade, back when she was attending Haywood Elementary School.
“It was a small school, so we kind of had to,” she laughed.
Knight said her favorite part of the game is being a part of the team, and how close they become through the game and lift each other up.
“I just like the environment. If we didn’t have a good, positive team, I don’t think I could have done it,” she said. “But our team is so supportive. If we’re down, someone is going to come up and get on them and tell them they’re fine.
“So that’s what I love about it,” she added. “It’s like everyone knows if something’s wrong, someone is going to help.”
Knight admitted that she usually gets anxious before a ballgame, but said talks with her younger sister and a breathing meditation technique taught to the team by coach Jarrod Owen help calm those nerves before hitting the floor.
“And after I’m all loose and ready, all us basketball girls will jam out,” she smiled. “We all join together and do something really stupid and fully, but it helps us calm down.”
Outside of basketball, Knight said she can usually be found working with her church at the King’s House and mentoring other youth.
“Being a leader in that group and letting the little kids look up to me is one of the big things that I do at church,” she said.
After high school, Knight wants to delve into real estate and renovating homes while also looking to open her own business one day.
“I like the older houses that have the bones in them, and have the history, and I want to re-do that,” she said. “I want my own businesses. I like being the boss woman.”
Knight said she’s been blessed with many people being there for her throughout basketball and her life, but said two of her biggest cheerleaders have been with her from the beginning.
“My mom or my sister,” she said. “They’re my biggest supporters I have.”
Although Knight is embarking on her final season as a Lady Buff, she’s thankful for all the opportunities and blessings the journey has given her. And she gave some simple but sage advice to the next generation as they look to mark their own marks at McAlester.
“Don’t stress about it. I am such an over thinker…you just need to calm down, get it together, and you’ll be fine,” she said. “Think positive, stop thinking negative…don’t stress about it, because you’ll get it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.