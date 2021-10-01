SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Killian Barnes loves lessons learned from football

Killian Barnes has grown as a person and player thanks to the game of football.
Like many of his classmates, the McAlester senior has been playing the sport since his days in elementary school.
But he said his favorite part of football comes not just from the game, but the lessons learned along the way.
“I like it because it’s deeper than (just) football,” Barnes said. “You learn a lot of things and it shows you responsibility, being accountable for what you’re supposed to do.”
Before heading out onto the field, Barnes said he spends his time listening to mucis and pouring over the tape of his opponents, while also training his brain to hone in on what needs to be done that night.
“I watch a lot of film and just focus, block a lot of stuff out and just worry about the task at hand,” Barnes said. “Which is winning.”
When he’s not out on the gridiron, Barnes said he can be found outdoors, typically near a body of water like a swimming pool or the lake.
He also said he enjoys spending time with his friends and loved ones — but not all of them make the cut.
“I like swimming…I like working out, hanging out with my friends, my dogs. Not actual dogs, like (my friends),” he laughed. “My (actual) dog is pretty cool, but not cool enough to hang out with.”
After high school, Barnes said he wants to continue his football career in college while also working on getting a degree.
But for now, he’s happy to be playing out one last season while donning a black and gold uniform one last team.
“It’s kind of weird to think about, but I’m not nervous (about senior season),” he said.
Barnes credited multiple people in his life that have helped him get to this point as a person and a player, including his parents and McAlester defensive backs coach Seth Burgess.
And for those players that will be beginning their own high school careers after he has graduated, Barnes had one final nugget of wisdom to give before passing on the torch after this season.
“I would say, don’t take this time for granted — because it flies by,” he said. “Just put everything you have into it while you can.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.