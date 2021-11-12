SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Justin Perez enjoying the moment in senior season

Justin Perez didn’t really seek out football, but rather, it found him.
Although he’s been playing for the entirety of his high school career, the McAlester senior said he was approached by Buff coach Forrest Mazey about the possibility of trying his leg at football.
“Coach Mazey came up to me and asked if I wanted to go kick. I said ‘I don’t know how to,’” Perez laughed. “(But) it wasn’t that hard (to learn). You just have to go out there and do it.
“They basically just gave me a bag of balls and told me to go kick them,” he remembered.
Perez said his favorite part of being on the team is the camaraderie that is built through each practice and each game.
“It’s just hanging out with everybody and being a big family,” he said.
Although this is his final year of high school, Perez said he isn’t trying to put too much thought into it and just focus on the day to day.
“I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” Perez said. “I haven’t even felt anything (about) it. It doesn’t feel like I’m a senior yet.”
After high school, he said he plans to go to tech school and learn to be a professional welder before jumping right into the workforce. But of course, he plans on aiming for the top of the industry.
“I want to do the higher stuff though,” Perez said. "Not just the normal jobs, but the expensive stuff.”
Perez credits many in his family that have helped mold him into the person he is today, in both life and the sport of football.
“My mom, my grandma, and my uncles — because they played football here too,” he said. “But one was a receiver, and the other a lineman. I’m neither one of those.”
And as he wraps up his final season in a Buffalo uniform, Perez said he hoped others would seek out a new interest, just as he himself did years ago.
“If you want to play, come out and do it,” he said. “You’ve just got to try it out.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.