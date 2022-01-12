SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Johnson loving the game in senior season

Brason Johnson is taking everything in for one final ride.
The McAlester senior said he was a little surprised how his final year of high school crept up on him.
“It went by really quick,” Johnson said. “It seemed like just a year ago I was a freshman.”
Johnson said he started playing basketball in fifth grade, but started taking it seriously his eighth grade year. And the thing he loves most about the game is how it stands out among other sports in his eyes.
“I just think it’s unique,” he said. “You can do multiple things, score in different ways.”
And as for his goals in his final year, he wants to give his all to help see the Buffs succeed in any way he can.
“Mainly, I just want to help the team out,” Johnson said.
Even though he’s focused on enjoying his senior year, he’s also looking forward to the future.
Because after high school, Johnson said he plans on attending college to gain a degree in either sports nutrition or athletic training.
“I just want to go and see where it takes me,” he said.
When looking back on his life, Johnson said he’s been given support from a lot of different places — but maybe none more important that from two special people that are near and dear to his heart.
“Mainly my mom and my stepdad,” he said. “Both of them have been there most of my life. They keep me encouraged, and keep me going.”
And although he’ll soon graduate and move into the next chapter of his life, Johnson said it’s important for those generations after him to stay focused as they too write their own stories as McAlester students and athletes.
“Don’t stress too much on school and stuff. Just keep it going,” he said. “If you do play a sport, take it serious. Don’t goof off, and be serious about it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
