SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Jayden Fabry learning life through soccer

Jayden Fabry has learned a lot of life lessons through soccer.
The McAlester senior began his soccer journey at the age of five, and when asked about it, took a lighthearted approach to how much time he’s spent with the game.
“I’ve been playing a long time, so you’d think I’d be somewhat good,” Fabry joked.
But turning serious, Fabry said he’s enjoyed soccer so much because of the escape it can present from everyday life.
“It just helps me get stuff off my mind for an hour or two,” he said. “It just helps me chillax. I don’t have to focus on anything else.”
Fabry said he’s excited for his future of possibilities after high school, as he has aspirations to go to college and join the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
But before he gets to that point, Fabry said there’s still some business to take care of in his final season in the black and gold.
“Just to be better than I was last year,” he said. “And to try to motivate people and be a leader.”
He also took a moment to look back on the many years and memories with soccer. Fabry said there wasn’t one specific memory he could point to — instead he has enjoyed the entire journey.
“I don’t have a favorite one, it’s just seeing me and my friends grow up and get better,” he said.
There have been plenty of people that have supported Fabry’s journey through life and soccer, but he said one individual stands out as a little more special.
“My grandpa. He’s gone to every single game,” Fabry said. “I play for a travel team, McAlester, and I play for a competitive team in Muskogee. And he’s went to every single game.”
Fabry’s nearing the end of his final chapter as a Buff, and will soon be writing his new stories after graduation. But he said if he could choose to say one thing to his younger self about it all, it’d be one simple piece of advice.
“To not be too hard on myself, and realize that everyone makes mistakes,” he said. “And that you can work on those mistakes in some sort of way. It basically just builds character when you make mistakes.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
