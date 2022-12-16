SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Jayda Holiman thankful for blessings and basketball

Jayda Holiman’s life has always revolved around basketball.
The McAlester senior said she first fell in love with the game at first grade, and it was inevitable as everyone around her has always been involved with the game.
“We’re a basketball family,” she laughed.
And while this is her final year of high school ball, Holiman’s career is far from over. She has signed to play college basketball for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, where her brother Adante has already made a name for himself as a freshman.
Holiman said it’s a dream come true for her to get the chance to play college basketball, and it was a culmination of the work put in by herself and her family.
“I feel like I’m blessed,” she said. “It’s well-earned. I’ve put in a lot of work, and so did my parents. I feel like I’m ready to go to the next level. I’m never satisfied, but I’m ready.”
Holiman said she’s a constant student of the game, and spends a lot of her time before games honing her craft and studying up on her opponent.
“I just think of me in a game. I visualize myself in the game before I actually play it,” she said. “I study and I watch a lot of film.”
She also said she believes the strongest part of her game is defense, and that the first defensive stop is fuel for the rest of the game as she shifts into a higher gear.
“It gets me going and gets me riled up,” she said. “The hustle is one of the best parts of it.”
Looking back on her life and accomplishments, Holiman said it’s been a blessing. She was a member of the Class 5A State Champion Lady Buffs last season, and will be chasing another gold ball this year while also looking forward to her college career.
But she said all her accomplishments are thanks to the support she’s received from many — including a special few near and dear to her heart.
“My dad, my brothers, my mom, my stepmom, even my grandma,” she said. “They’ve all been there for me since forever.”
Holiman will also be hitting the books as well as the court in college. And while she hasn’t quite decided on a major just yet, she has her eye on such paths as sports medicine or rehabilitation.
“I love sports, so I can’t live without it,” she smiled.
So while Holiman will be ending her time at McAlester and in high school this year, she’ll be writing new chapters of her life as she lives out her dreams. And she gave some advice for the next generation who are filling the shoes of she and her teammates.
“Never doubt yourself. We weren’t tall at all (last championship season), so I would just say never doubt yourself. You make a mistake, keep going. I make mistakes daily, but I know how to handle my mistakes,” Holiman said. “Sometimes, it happens. But it’s mental, so don’t doubt yourself.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
