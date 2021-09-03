SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Jaxxin Smith has passion for football and helping others

Jaxxin Smith describes himself as someone that is full of pent-up energy looking for a release — at least while he’s on the field.
“I feel like I’m a pretty energetic person,” the McAlester senior said. “That’s just me on the field. Off the field, I’m a pretty nice person, cool to be around.”
Smith said he’s been playing since about the fifth grade, and especially enjoys the brotherhood that comes with being on the team.
Before games, he has what he calls an unconventional routine that involves snacks that are left for the Buffs in their lockers.
“It might sound weird, but normally before the games, the moms pack the stuff in the lockers — and I’ll eat a thing of hot fries before the game,” Smith said. “It sounds weird, because you think it might mess me up.”
He also said he likes to listen to music to prepare himself before battle on the gridiron. And the range of artists that Smith said he listens to can vary from Rhianna to Lil Baby.
“Just whatever I feel like,” he said. “It just varies off the mood I’m in before the game.”
Smith said although he’s enjoying the thrill of the game, it wasn’t always the case. He said he experienced some discouragement in his early high school years, but his mother and aunt helped to pick him back up and encouraged him to keep moving forward.
“Because there was definitely a low point with me in football…when COVID hit, my mom was like ‘you need to get on the grind now. Because this will be a great time for you to pick back up everything you kind of lost in those years,’” he said. “And after that, it’s just been smooth sailing ever since. I definitely credit my mom and my auntie with my success. And definitely my grandma,” he added.
When he’s not playing football, he said he likes to swim at the lake or hang out with his little brothers. But there’s another activity that Smith said he gets the most out of — by giving back to the community.
“I work at the Boys and Girls Club. I like helping out the kids,” he said. “Playing basketball, and stuff like that.”
Smith said he’s always been willing to help give back to there people, and credits the influential people in his life for setting that example.
“It’s just something my whole family has done,” Smith said. “My whole family just ends up working with people…It’s just something that naturally goes with the family.”
After high school, Smith said he’s got multiple paths that he could pursue due to his different interests. He’s undecided as of yet, but plans to do something he thinks could benefit others.
“I’m thinking about maybe doing something that would require me to be drawing something, like animation,” Smith said. “Or if nothing like that, maybe try to coach little league or middle school — and help people get ready for the next level, and stuff like that.”
And speaking of the next generation, Smith said he’s got some advice for them as a head start of his possible coaching career.
“There’s going to be days where you don’t really want to get up or work hard in practice. But those days you don’t want to work, other people could be taking off. So keep going and keep grinding.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.