SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Jake Forehand enjoying last ride as a Buff

Jake Forehand enjoys the camaraderie of being a part of a team and working toward something bigger than himself.
The McAlester senior has been playing basketball for many years, but is now embarking on his final season at McAlester. And even though it’s his last, he said he’s been looking forward to the action.
“I’m excited. It’s going to be a good year,” Forehand said. “Hopefully we can shock some people.”
Forehand said he enjoys the electric atmosphere of game nights, especially at home in Bob Brumley Gymnasium with his fellow students lining the floor court side. But his favorite part of the game is the energy he gets being a part of the Buffaloes.
“I like the team — it’s hard to put into words. It’s just the feeling of having a team,” he said. “Knowing you can rely on your guys and stuff like that is the best part of basketball for me.”
When he’s not playing basketball, Forehand said he usually likes to keep himself busy in a variety of different ways.
“I like to play video games, hang out with my friends — I actually like working,” he said. “(And) shooting guns. You know, typical guy stuff.”
After high school, Forehand said he plans on joining a different kind of team as he embarks on a career in law enforcement — and he’s already begun to build an early foundation in the field through an internship with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
“The high school has an internship program for seniors, and I wanted to intern at the sheriff’s office,” he said. “I’ve already known everybody over there, and it’s just something I wanted to do. Now I want to do it as my career.”
Forehand said he’s had a lot of people in his corner throughout his life, but maybe none bigger than three special people close to him.
“Definitely my dad, my grandma, and my mom,” he said. “They’re my three biggest supporters.”
Although this will be his last year at McAlester, Forehand is excited for the future ahead. But he imparted some advice on the next Buffaloes up as they set out on their own paths in high school and in life.
“Never let anybody try to bring you down,” he said. "If it’s something you want to do and you really want to pursue it, work for it and don’t let anybody tell you you can’t get there.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
