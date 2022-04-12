Nate Hutchison has spent a lot of his time in sports.
The McAlester senior has played both wrestling and baseball in his high school tenure, and has been enjoying both seasons in his final year for the black and gold.
Hutchison said his favorite thing about participating in athletics has been the people he’s met along the way, and the friendships forged.
He gave the example of his fellow wrestler Gunnar Spence who got him into that sport. Hutchison appreciates the discipline of wrestling, and it’s been fun to grow in his career.
“Just getting into that room every day and learning something new,” he said.
Hutchison placed in his final state tournament appearance, and has now switched over to baseball to round out senior year. He said he started young the game young, and has played off and on for a few years.
But since this was his final year in the black and gold, Hutchison returned to the diamond and has been enjoying hanging with his teammates. He said he’s soaking up every day that he gets to hang out with the team.
“The bus rides, to be honest,” he said of some of his favorite moments. “It’s the little things that make it enjoyable.”
After high school, Hutchison wants to wrestle collegiately while also earning a degree to be a coach himself one day.
He had many people to thank for assisting him along his journey through athletics, but said the highest of praise went to the two people who have been cheering him on every step of the way.
“My mom and my dad, for sure,” Hutchison said. "They’ve always been really supportive of everything I do.”
Although Hutchison will wrapping up his McAlester career, he’s thankful for the time he’s been able to spend as a Buff. And he had some parting word for those that too will be looking to make their mark in their high school years.
“Don’t take any time for granted,” he said. “As soon as I hit senior year, I realized I’ve got to really start working hard…don’t take any time for granted, and work as hard as you can when you can. Nothing is guaranteed."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
