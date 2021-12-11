SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Holiman enjoying family time on and off the court

Basketball runs deep in the Holiman family.
Adante Holiman said he’s excited to be playing in his senior season as a Buff, especially because he’s surrounded by family.
“Really just enjoying the last year,” he said. “With my team, my dad, and especially my brother."
Holiman is coached by his father Will, is joined on the court by his brother Adonis, and sister Jayda plays with the Lady Buffs. And Holiman said it’s been extra special to spend those moments with them in the gym together, but it got here quicker than he expected.
“It’s kind of crazy, because I feel like I was just a freshman a year ago,” he said. “And ending it out with my brother being here, my sister, and my dad, and with some of my teammates that’s been here for a while — it’s sad, but it’s all fun.”
But the end of his senior season won’t be the end of the journey for Holiman, who has signed to play college basketball for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley next season.
And even though he’ll have a new jersey, new team, and new coach, Holiman said he doesn’t expect to stop hearing from the person who’s been coaching him since the beginning — his dad.
“I don’t think it’s going to stop. I’m always going to need his advice and his criticism coming my way, because he’s the one who knows it,” Holiman said. “I’m going to need it from him, and I know I’m going to get it from him still. It’s something that I want and I love to have, because not everybody got it.”
When he’s not out on the court for McAlester, Holiman said he likes to spend his down time either playing video games or just hanging out with family. But even then, a friendly game of basketball is still likely to break out.
And if that happens, Holiman knows exactly who he wants on his team.
"Jayda and Adonis. I don’t think we’re losing if we’re playing a three-on-three tournament,” he laughed.
For now, Holiman said he’s enjoying every moment of his senior year, and looking to end his high school career on a high note. While he’s sad this chapter of his life will come to an end, he’s excited about his future and proud to play with the name of his home town across his chest.
“I feel like all of it is just fun. The people around us, the games — there’s no other feeling. Especially when it’s packed in here, it makes me want to play better,” Holiman said. “When it’s full, it gets crazy in here.”
