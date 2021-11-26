SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Hemmerling grateful for family and Buffalo football

Kade Hemmerling has been playing football for most of his life.
The McAlester senior started his football career way back in the third grade and has been playing ever since. And now as he traverses the course of his final season in a black and gold uniform, he said one thing about the game has stood out among the rest.
“The family,” Hemmerling said. “They’re big supporters. My mom is on her eighth year with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). It’s a neurodisease. And they’ve been some of the biggest supporters that our family’s had.”
Before a game, Hemmerling said he likes to pop in some headphones and listen to songs from bands such as Five Finger Death Punch to put himself in the game day mindset.
“Some heavy metal, just close my eyes, listen to heavy metal rock,” he said. “I’ve got a few songs.”
Then when he hits the field, Hemmerling said all he has to do is glance toward the sidelines to see his parents and have any nerves simply melt away.
"They’re my number one fans. They’ve been there all the way,” he said. "I’m good as long as I can turn to our end zone and see my mom sitting right over there at field level watching.”
Outside of football, Hemmerling said he spends his time working on what he describes as his dream car. And once he’s finished, it’ll easily stand out when he hits the road.
“I’ve got a CJ7 that I’ve been working on for the past three years,” Hemmerling said. “It was actually given to my grandpa by one of his friends, and then he gave it to me.”
“It’ll be jacked up, wide — it’ll be one of the tallest vehicles you will ever see out there,” he added. “You can go rock climbing, trailing, everything with it.”
After high school, Hemmerling hopes to attend the University of Tulsa and major in electrical engineering. But before he gets to thinking about the future, he happily took a look back at all the memories he has made through his time in football — and the people that have been with him for every moment.
“My mom is my number one fan, and my dad actually has gotten me this far in football,” Hemmerling said. “He got me started in football, got me into playing, and he’s helped me along the way.”
And as he spends his last season in a McAlester uniform, Hemmerling had a little advice for the generations that will be filling the shoes he and his fellow seniors will leave behind after graduation.
“Commit. Definitely commit. It’ll take a lot of hard work,” he said. "But if you can get a little piece of jewelry at the end of the year and a gold ball, it’ll all be worth it.”
