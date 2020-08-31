SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Gavin Johnson wants to 'leave a legacy'

McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.