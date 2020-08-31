SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Gavin Johnson wants to 'leave a legacy'

Gavin Johnson knew he wanted to play for a big school under the lights, and he’s been living that dream as a McAlester Buffalo.
Johnson has been playing football since the third grade. But now in his final season, he’s ready to take to the field and forever make his mark for the black and gold.
“I would just really love to leave it all out on the field every game and leave a legacy,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of hobbies, but football is my favorite."
Johnson plays as a receiver and outside linebacker for the Buffs.
While he enjoys many aspects of the game, he said his favorite thing about football is the life lessons he has learned.
“It’s probably the discipline,” Johnson said. “That’s probably my favorite thing I’ve gotten out of it, for sure.”
Another thing he enjoys about football is getting to be with his team.
Johnson said that after the sports shutdown earlier in the year, it was a highlight of the summer being reunited with his friends and teammates.
“It was awesome. I could not wait to get back with all my friends, and really my family,” he said. “When you spend that much time — you know you spend just as much time with the guys as you do your family — you really hold them guys really high.”
Johnson said during the shutdown period, there were so many unanswered questions even beyond football. Because for Johnson, football is more than just a game. He’s learned many life lessons, and has enjoyed the experience with his family.
He remembered back to some of his earlier years when his dad would be driving him to games and blasting music to get him ready for kickoff. It’s both the little and the big things that Johnson’s gone with his family by his side that he’ll always cherish.
“He was playing things like AC/DC on the way to games. That really got me fired up,” Johnson said. “Really, my entire family has always been a great foundation for me for anything in life.
“They’ve just been a great help, and I love them to death for it,” he added.
Johnson said that he’s going to enjoy every moment of his senior season, and will take everything he’s learned and made him who he is today with him beyond graduation. He spoke again about leaving a legacy, which to him means showing the power of hard work, dedication, and a little faith in one’s self.
“You reap what you sow. If you put in the effort, you put in the time…it’s all up to you,” Johnson said. “I think that talent has the least to do with football when it comes to other sports. You can go a really long way in the sport by having the right state of mind. And I think you can carry that on with anything in life.”
