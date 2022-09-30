SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Garrett Shumway playing with a love for the game

Garrett Shumway loves having the opportunity to play football.
The McAlester senior said he started the game of football young after watching his brother hit the field. And once he began, he instantly fell in love.
“My brother Jayden started playing first,” he said. “And then I saw him playing, and it seemed fun, so I started.”
Shumway grinned as he said his favorite part of the game is getting to play defense and put his opponents in the turf.
Before a game, he likes to listen to music to get himself pumped up as he thinks about the game plan. But he said fellow senior Chaz Bradley is likely the one picking the playlist.
“(He’s) usually got some good music,” Shumway said.
Outside of football, Shumway said he usually enjoys watching movies and hanging out with his family. He said his favorite genres are comedy and action movies, and gave examples of some of his top titles.
“Definitely the ‘Fast and the Furious’ movies. They’re the best,” he said. “The ‘Rocky’ movies are good too.”
After high school, Shumway said he’s leaning toward going to college to become a teacher and a coach — giving back to the game that’s been such a big part of his life. And he thanked his parents and grandparents for being such big supporters as he’s navigated his career.
“I love football with all my heart,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine doing something else.”
Shumway will hang up his black and gold jersey at the end of the season, but knows he and his teammates have laid an excellent foundation for the future generations of Buffs. And he advised those players to keep building as they too find their passion in football.
“Be the hammer, not the nail — every single play,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
