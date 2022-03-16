SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Gage Dollins thankful for baseball blessings

Gage Dollins has spent most of his life on the baseball diamond.
The McAlester senior recalled first starting to play at about eight years old, then advancing to travel ball as well as middle and high school. He said the reason he loves the game isn’t just about athletics, but something even deeper and long-lasting.
“Not only is it fun, it teaches you a lot of life lessons too. There’s more to the game than just baseball,” Dollins said. “It teaches you about life and how you go about things. And when you fail, you get back up and you get that next at bat and what you do with it matters.”
Dollins has embarked on his senior season as a Buffalo, and while he’s focused on the games in front of him, he’s realizing he’s taking one final lap with the black and gold.
“It definitely went by fast,” he said. “But it’s been a great time. Playing with the boys just never gets old. Graduation is starting to set in now, so I’m looking to go out there and leave a mark on my last year.”
This year, Dollins said he’d love to see the team make a return trip to the state tournament. But as for a personal goal, he wants to step up to the plate and fully embrace his role as a leader
“I feel like, in years past, I haven’t played much of that role as I should have,” he said. "This year, I want to go out there, play my hardest, and also be a leader for these younger guys too.”
But when the season does end, that won’t be the end of Dollins’ baseball journey as he has committed to play baseball for Seminole State College next season.
“When you’re playing baseball year round, it feels good to get that sense that it’s paid off. Since I started playing, that’s always been a big goal for me," he said. “But I’ll be thinking about that when I get there. Right now is about this season here (at McAlester).”
Dollins knows how much hard work it’s taken to get to that point, and he believes that none of it would have been possible without the help of some very special people close to his heart.
“Definitely my family. My dad, he’s always been the one since I was eight years old to give me front toss, or hit me ground balls, or do anything,” Dollins said. “I’m blessed with my parents and what they do for me, and how dad’s pushed me to play this game.”
No matter what happens this season, Dollins is grateful for his journey as a Buff. And although he’ll be graduating and moving on, he had some advice for the next generation that will don the storied black and gold.
“What I tell everybody that plays is this game is way more mental than it is physical…the game is already hard, and when you can’t control that mental aspect, it gets even harder. The main thing I can say is keep a good head on your shoulders and a mental aspect,” he continued. “And as long as you stay confident, your game’s going to increase and the results are going to show.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
