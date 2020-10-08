SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Flowers loves sports, art, family

You see him make plays on Friday nights, but there’s more to Dre'Shaun Flowers than meets the eye.
The senior football player is new to the area, as Flowers spent the first three years of his high school career at Putnam City North in Oklahoma City before moving to McAlester for his final season. And even though he hasn’t been here long, Flowers said he’s enjoyed becoming a Buffalo.
“It’s a nice place here. I like the environment,” Flowers said. “It’s a lot of football down here. I’m glad to be playing.”
Flowers said that he’s thankful to be taking the field at all during the coronavirus pandemic, and thrives on the game day atmosphere. Even though attendance may be limited when they play Friday nights, he said hearing the crowd roar with excitement is still one of his favorite things about taking the field.
“I really like the fans,” Flowers said. “I like when we get to rolling, the fans are in the game, we’re in the game. It’s just a good vibe.”
But while Flowers enjoys playing sports — basketball is another one of his favorites — there’s another activity he partakes in that takes just as much skill and finesse.
“I like to draw, color,” Flowers said. “I draw a lot of anime characters and like things with sports.”
The senior said its a passion of his that some might not expect from a multi-sport athlete, but it’s still one of his favorite things to do.
“I have an art wall at home,” Flowers said. “Some people don’t say it’s good, but art is art. I like it.”
But when it comes to his future, Flowers said he’s striving for something else outside of sports or the arts. Instead, he wants to attend college to gain a business engineering degree, partially due to his love of math.
“I want to be my own boss,” he said.
Flowers describes himself as a family-oriented person. He said he loves when they all get to gather and just enjoy each other’s company or do a variety of activities. But when it comes to family, he said there’s a few special people that have made a large impact on his life.
“Definitely my mom,” Flowers said. “She’s done everything for me, the reason I’m here right now. I couldn’t have did it without her. My aunt, uncle — they’ve all been there for me.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
