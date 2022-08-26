SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Erik McCarty ready for one last ride

Erik McCarty loves the game of football.
The McAlester senior got his passion from the game at an early age, and that love has only grown with every yard he's recorded.
But now as he's looking at his final season in the black and gold, he's found himself reflecting on the journey to this point.
“I can’t even describe how (fast) high school’s gone. It’s insane,” McCarty said. “I’m a senior now, here for one more semester, and then I’m gone.”
McCarty smiled when recollecting all of his milestones and moments as a Buff, all the way back to his first high school touchdown in 2019 in a game against Durant. Now, he's hoping he and his McAlester teammates can complete the mission that was just within their grasp just one season ago.
“This is the final drive," McCarty said. "It's the big high school that everybody gets you ready for when you’re little, it’s finally coming to an end.
"Every year, we've taken a step (toward a state championship). Now we've just got to finish it," he added.
McCarty said he had many people to thank for molding him into the person he is today, including his parents. He said that he's always had a strong support system, and it's helped him to find success.
At the end of this season, the Buffalo will be hanging up his black and gold jersey as he prepares for his next chapter in football — joining the football program at the University of Oklahoma. And that's a fact that McCarty said still occasionally catches him by surprise.
“Sometimes I’ve got to take a break and take a step back for a second and realize I’m doing what I dreamed of doing,” he said.
No matter how far he goes in his football career, McCarty said he's always going to remember his roots that are firmly planted in McAlester. It's where he and his teammates have cut their teeth on the gridiron, and have worked hard to successfully, as McCarty phrased it, "put McAlester back on the map."
But even as he prepares to try to reach that final goal, McCarty also recognized that the work never stops — including for the next generation of Buffs that will be filling he and his teammates' shoes one day. So that's why he imparted some simple yet sage wisdom so that they too can be living out their dreams.
“The work’s going to suck, but it’s all worth it,” McCarty said. “You’ll see in certain teams and certain guys — those guys that embrace the work and embrace the grind are the teams that are winning.
“It’s going to suck either way, ” he laughingly added. “But the reward’s better.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
