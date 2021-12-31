SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Emilee Coxsey loves performing for her home town

Emilee Coxsey has grown a lot through pom.
The McAlester senior said she’s enjoyed everything about her experience, and the learning together with her fellow dancers is one of her favorite things.
“Getting to learn and grow with the team throughout the year has been really interesting to see,” Coxsey said.
Coxsey believes there’s a lot in store for McAlester during competition season, and part of that is because of how she and the team treat every opportunity they have to perform.
“The energy when we go out on the floor, it’s just like a whole different world out there,” Coxsey said. “And we’re going to get there by practice a lot. A whole lot.”
In addition to dance, Coxsey was also crowned the 2022 Miss McAlester, adding to her list of duties. And because of this, she’s used to being under the spotlight.
But her secret to fighting off any nerves she may have is simple — let them happen.
“I’m kind of used to being nervous all the time on stages,” Coxsey said. “So I like being nervous. It gets me hyped up when I am nervous, because I know whatever happen after that is going to be great.”
Whether she’s on the sidelines at a football game or on the competition floor, Coxsey said she loves getting to perform in front of people from her home town of McAlester. And when she does, she said it helps bring everyone together.
“It’s really good to see the hometown crowd, and they’re really into it and enjoying it with us,” Coxsey said. “I think that’s what I really enjoy the most.”
Looking back on her pom career, Coxsey said there are many moments that stand out. But she shared a smirk with her teammates as she recalled the one that was most memorable to her.
“There’s definitely been a lot of great memories,” she said. “But I think my favorite is sophomore year at Nationals. We had a lot of fun, and we can all agree that there was a lot of interesting times on that trip.”
Coxsey will have plenty to do as she navigates her senior year. Between school, pom, Miss McAlester, philanthropy efforts, and college prep, it can all take up most of her time.
So that’s why she said she schedules time to schedule nothing at all.
“I have a designated weekend every month that I don’t schedule anything,” Coxsey said. “So I can just take a second, reflect on what’s happened, and just sleep.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
