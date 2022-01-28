SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Dobbs thankful for the support in his high school career

Looking back on his career, Brendan Dobbs said it’s been quite the journey for him.
“My high school career isn’t exactly what I thought it would be,” the McAlester senior said. “It’s been wild.”
Dobbs said practices are high intensity, but it pays off with the style of play the Buffs put out onto the floor every night.
“We do a lot, and we always find a way to put conditioning in it,” he said. “It’s a big part of our game.”
Dobbs has been hard at work on the hardwood, and said he wants to give his all in his final season with the Buffs.
But he also has high aspirations for his journey after high school — which includes joining the United States Air Force.
“I want to go to the Air Force and work on jets,” Dobbs said. “They’re just so cool.”
Dobbs said he’s had many family members serve in the United States Armed Forces, including those that served in World War II. It’s because of this that he said he wants to continue the family tradition of becoming service members in some sort of capacity.
“My dad growing up was really hammering on it, because he always regretted not going into the military,” he said.
Whether it’s in sports or in life, Dobbs said he’s received a lot of support from loved ones along the way. And there were two people that he said stood out as some of his biggest supporters.
“My mom, without a doubt. It was my grandma before she passed away,” he said. “She was always supporting me, always asking how my games were and telling me I need to get better. She was really hard on me, but she was without a doubt one of my biggest supporters.”
“Now, it’s my mom. She makes sure I’m on track,” Dobbs added.
And speaking of staying on track, Dobbs had a little advice for those that will be filling the shoes of those that came before them. He said as long as a person applies themselves and commits, they’ll find a way to be successful.
“Never give up, man,” Dobbs said. “Just never give up. And if you want to be good at something, just work at it every single day and you’ll get there.”
