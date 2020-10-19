SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Daniel Amos writing his own story

In William Shakespeares’ Hamlet, the namesake king told a troupe of visitors to “suit the action to the word, and the word to the action” — meaning to say what they mean, and mean what they say. Daniel Amos is quick to do so much of the same in his everyday life.
The McAlester senior lineman is making his way through his final season of football. Born and raised in the community, Amos said it’s been an amazing experience to spend his formative years as a Buffalo.
“I was born and raised here,” Amos said. “(And) I’m glad to get the chance to play football here.”
Amos said his favorite thing about game days are the ones he gets to experience at home at Hook Eales Stadium.
“My favorite thing about it would probably have to be coming out of that tunnel. It never gets old,” Amos said. “I remember my freshman year, I got to play up and man, that was the best feeling ever coming out of that tunnel. It was like, ‘whoa, I’m here.’”
Since that first game night all those years ago, Amos has been making memories on that familiar turf night in and night out.
“From sixth grade up, I’ve been playing (for McAlester),” Amos said. “I’ve made friends, and I’m not looking forward to leaving them behind. But I’m definitely looking forward to what the future holds.”
Speaking of his future, Amos doesn’t shy away from listing his goals and intentions. First, he will attend basic training for the National Guard in the upcoming summer, and participate in ROTC during his collegiate years. He also said he wants to travel abroad, and gain a trove of experiences that he can bring back home.
And after he’s done all of that, he wants to step into the spotlight and give back to his community.
“I’m big into politics. I’m wanting to go to OU and major in political science...I’d like to one day become president. That would be something,” he smiled. “But (first) start small, state and local level.”
Outside of his political aspirations, Amos said he has another love — writing. He prefers writing poetry, but not necessarily in a style that is common in the 21st Century.
“I like to write in Old English,” Amos said. “I love Shakespearan stuff. Plays, everything he wrote, I loved. Edgar Allen Poe, too.”
Ambitious and uniquely his own, Amos credits his family in forming him into the young man he is today. He credits his father first and foremost for instilling his love of the game of football, and the rest of his family for their guidance and support throughout his life.
It is because of them that he resembles another famous quote from Hamlet — to thine own self, be true.
“(My dad) was my coach in little league back in the day. I’m talking first grade,” Amos said. “He was the one that introduced me to football…my parents, my grandparents, and the rest of my family has all been a driving force for me.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
