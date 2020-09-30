Jonah Cuevas likes to take a positive approach in everything he does.
The McAlester senior is enjoying his final season with the football team, and said that it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to do something that he loves.
“It’s fun,” Cuevas said. "Fun to play, fun to hang out with all your friends you’ve been playing with since little league.”
Cuevas said his humble beginnings in football started in his younger years and playing flag football. He instantly took to the game, and has since worked his way to becoming a force at right guard for the Buffs.
His job of protection isn’t always an easy one, but Cuevas said that it doesn’t take long before he settles in and holds off would-be tacklers.
“Usually about the first drive of every game you get those jitters,” Cuevas said. “And then it kind of wears off after that, like ‘I can do this.’”
Cuevas is having a different senior season that his predecessors due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. But he said he isn’t letting that get him down, and he’s thrilled at the opportunity to go out and play every week.
“It’s just enjoy every game,” Cuevas said. “You never know when the season is just going to be canceled like that. You could be here one day and gone the next. So just play every game and enjoy it.”
When asked how he remains so positive about it all, Cuevas said that’s just how he approaches everything.
“I don’t really get down like that,” he said. “So just enjoy it.”
Cuevas said after high school, he plans on attending college and majoring in criminal justice. But as he looks back on his life, he credits two very special people for helping make him the person he is today.
“My mom and my grandpa,” Cuevas said. “I lost my dad, so my grandpa’s been my father figure since he passed away, and my mom’s just always been there for me.”
No matter what happens in the weeks and months ahead, Cuevas is going to make sure he makes the best out of it. He said his advice for the younger players behind him is to forge the same mentality he takes in everything he does.
“Just go and enjoy it,” Cuevas said. “If you don’t, it’s not going to be fun for you, so just enjoy it.”
