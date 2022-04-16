SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Cooper Johnson thankful for bonds through soccer

Cooper Johnson has grown up with soccer.
The McAlester senior has been in the game for a long time, and said he got his start alongside a lot of his teammates at a young age.
“It’s been a while,” Johnson said.
He talked of how special it’s been to get to grow up in the game with some of his closest friends — and they have grown their soccer family along the way.
“It’s been good. We’ve got a close-knit team. There’s obviously new people that come in, but we accept them in and get close (quickly),” Johnson said. “I think it’s definitely boosted our ability to communicate and grow as a team.”
Those bonds also tend to translate out on the pitch, with players using both verbal and nonverbal means of communication as they work together.
“You catch in on a lot of it during practice. You’ll see like a wild pass and they didn’t even say they were there,” Johnson said. “It happens often.”
After high school, Johnson said he has a few different career path options in mind. He either wants to get a psychology degree or attend Oklahoma State University—Institute of Technology and get a computer degree.
“I did an internship...at the hospital, and I found it very interesting, and I liked helping those people and learning more about their mindset,” he said. “I’m just interested in the field, but it is a lot of school. And with OSU-IT, I’ve always enjoyed computers, the ins and outs of it. So I figured that’s an alternative, for sure.”
As for what he’ll do after college, that answer is not so clear. But one thing is for certain — he is excited about the possibilities of the future.
“I’m not sure, honestly,” he said. “My plan is to get away from here, but a lot of people say that. So who knows?”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
