SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Cook has passion for soccer, cars, and photography

Connor Cook has made many connections through soccer.
The McAlester senior said he’s been playing for 13 years, starting with McAlester United and growing up with the game. He said one of the best parts of the game has been the people he has connected with along the way.
“It’s been good, because you create a lot of bonds with your friends and your family,” Cook said.
The Buff has made lots of great memories as well, from tournament victories to continuing to build on the McAlester program.
“It was exciting and fun,” he said of those moments.
Looking beyond to life after high school, Cook said he has a few ideas on what he wants to pursue as a future career.
“I think I might do photography, or a mechanic,” he said. “I like cars, and I can do photography of cars.”
Cook said his interest of cars has sparked his wanting to take classes and learn the ins and outs of mechanics. But he also wants to see what life looks like through the lens of a camera as well.
Since he can combine his two passions, Cook said there’s a lot of opportunity that can lie ahead for him. And he’s excited to be able to explore one of his many interests with other like-minded individuals.
“I see a lot of people doing it, and my stepdad does it,” he said. “I just like the nature and culture of (photography).”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.