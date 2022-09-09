Chaz Bradley has always been enraptured by the game of football.
The McAlester senior said he has played football since fourth grade, when he took an early interest in the game. And now, he’s taking one last ride in his high school career.
“I’m excited,” Bradley said of his senior season.
Bradley is a new face to the McAlester Buffaloes, having transferred from Mustang in the offseason. But although he’s in a new place with new teammates, he said the transition went smoothly.
“I’ve settled in pretty good,” he said.
And that sentiment has already shown on the football field, with Bradley already making a name for himself in a black and gold jersey. But while he’s excited to be a Buffalo and all that comes with it, he said his favorite moments on game day come before the team leaves the locker room.
“It’s before the game,” he said. “And getting hyped with the team.”
He also likes to listen to music before a game, and said there’s one definite artist that is firmly on his playlist.
“Probably Yungboy,” he said with a smile.
Bradley also said he looks forward to the playoff atmosphere every season, and that there isn’t a much better feeling. But he also has an eye on his future after high school as well, and has a goal that he is actively chasing.
“I want to go college and play football,” he said.
And if he had his choice?
“Probably OU or OSU,” Bradley said.
Bradley said he’s enjoyed the journey that has been his football career. And as he looked back, he said there have been some special people that have been some of his biggest supporters.
“My mom and grandma,” he said.
And as he continued to reflect, Bradley said the path to get to this point in his life has been a grind. But just as he has done, he advised the next generation of football players who will be setting out on their own journeys to heed some simple yet important advice.
“Just take it one step at a time,” Bradley said. “Be ready for high school. High school goes pretty fast. And just work hard every day.”
