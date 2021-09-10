SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Chase Faber was born into a football tradition

Football is somewhat of a family tradition for Chase Faber.
The McAlester senior has grown up on his family's ranch and through the sport of football — having started playing in little league with many of his current teammates.
“We’ve been together a long time,” Faber said.
And Faber said it’s been his hometown and familial roots that led him to the game that he has loved so much.
“Football’s always been a big deal in McAlester, especially with my family,” he said. “Just to grow up with it, it’s a part of life.”
But now that he’s began his final season for the Buffs, Faber admits he’s experiencing a few conflicting emotions.
“It’s a little bittersweet,” he said. “I don’t know, it feels good to be a senior, but also it’s the last year, the last go, last time playing for the Buffs.”
Faber said he likes to try to sneak a little nap in before games to clear his head, then a quick refresher of his checks before heading out onto the field. Once he’s out under the lights, it’s time for the linebacker to go to work.
When he’s not taking down opponents, Faber said he enjoys the outdoors or just hanging out with family and friends. Looking to the future, he said he wants to major in mechanical engineering while playing college football — with those dreams becoming ever closer to being a reality after receiving offers from schools such as Army, Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, and Liberty.
But even with all that attention, Faber instead stays reserved, saying he’s focused on his senior season.
“I don’t really think about it. People will ask, but I just kind of ignore it,” he said.
When looking back on his life and asked how he got to this point, Faber didn’t hesitate to mention one specific person that has helped mold him into not only the player but the person that he is today — his dad.
“He’s pushed me in everything I did,” Faber said. “He’s always put me in the position to be the best that I can be and keep growing as a person.”
In the end, Faber said when his career as a Buff comes to an end, he wants to be remembered as a selfless teammate that gave his all to see McAlester succeed. And he had some advice to give to the next generation that will don the black and gold.
“Just trust the process and do what your coach says, and it’ll lead you in the right direction,” Faber said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
