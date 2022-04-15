SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Carsyn Gragg thankful for life with soccer

Carsyn Gragg admitted she wasn’t sure initially about joining the Lady Buffs — but any worries she had quickly melted away.
The McAlester senior has been playing soccer since the sixth grade, and said she got started thanks to a little friendly peer pressure.
“My friend Addy Nooner forced me to play, because I did not like soccer,” Gragg said. “But once I started playing, I fell in love with it.”
Gragg was forced to sit out last season due to an ACL injury, but said this season she was looking to come back strong and be better than ever in her final year as a Lady Buff.
But Gragg said the years have gone by quickly, and she has a lot of feelings on this being her final ride wearing black and gold.
“It’s definitely scary. There’s a lot of mixed emotions,” she said. "I’m ready to go off to college and experience a new chapter in my life, but also there’s some nostalgia and a lot of fear because of moving off and leaving everything you know.”
Gragg’s next chapter will include attending Oklahoma State University, where she will major in biochemistry and molecular biology with the intent to transition into veterinary school.
But before she can start writing that story, she will be wrapping up this chapter of her life. As she looked back upon all the years, Gragg said she was thankful for those close to her for lending support and joining her on her soccer journey.
“I would say definitely my parents,” Gragg said. “My mom has gone above and beyond what any parent is really expected. She came to every game, even if it’s -20 and ice blowing everywhere, she’s there…she’s just always been there and been a model parent.”
And although Gragg’s high school years are coming to an end, she encouraged those who will be starting to write their own stories to continue to follow their dreams and try new things — just as she began all those years ago.
“Just do whatever your heart desires, no matter if it’s dancing ballet or playing soccer,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to do what you feel like you want to do, and don’t be afraid to try new things. A lot of people are afraid to fail, but failure is how we learn. Just do whatever your heart desires.”
