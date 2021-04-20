SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Carranza grateful for time as a Lady Buff

Stephanie Carranza’s day gets a little brighter every time she suits up for McAlester.
The McAlester girls soccer senior said she is enjoying her final season, and that it’s been a great ride to enjoy with her teammates.
“It’s just fun to go out and play with everyone,” Carranza said. “And it’s really exciting to go out and win. That’s what I like about it, and being able to hang out with my friends.”
Carranza said she began playing soccer when she was young, but really dove back into the sport when she started high school. She said she’s proud of the way she’s worked and improved in her time as a defender for the Lady Buffs.
“I feel like I’ve gotten better since freshman year,” Carranza said. “I’ve played defense since my freshman year…I like that spot.”
After graduation, Carranza said she wants to go to college to become a pharmacist, but also has a love for another field of study — cosmetology. So not only would she be able to not only help people feel better with a job in pharmacy, but also to add a dash of glamour and smiles to possible clients as well.
“Nails and hair and stuff, I like that,” Carranza said. “I’m better at nails than anything else.”
With graduation only weeks away, Carranza said she’s not quite looking forward to taking that final walk across the stage, because it’ll mean the end of a fond chapter of her life.
“I’m really nervous about that,” she said. “I feel like I’ll miss high school, I guess.”
But at the end of the day, Carranza said she’s grateful for all the friends and memories she has made in the last four years. And she’s especially thankful for her family, who she said has always been there and given her the tools she’s needed to succeed.
“My mom and my dad, and my brother and sisters,” Carranza said. “Just thankful for everything that they’ve given me.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
