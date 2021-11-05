SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Cale Prather making memories in senior season

Cale Prather is enjoying the ride of his last year as a Buff.
A multisport athlete, the McAlester senior said he’s been in football since elementary school — first starting flag football in third grade before advancing to full-tackle in fifth grade.
“I guess just the competition, the brotherhood, the camaraderie,” Prather said. “It’s always fun wight he friends there, it’s always good times.”
Before a game, most players tend to do things to get themselves hyped up, such as listening to music, yelling, pacing, and vibing — but not Prather. He takes a much more subtle approach.
“Honestly, I just take a nap,” Prather said. “Everyone’s getting pumped up, and I’m just taking a nap. I just block it out, I don’t know how.”
And although this will be his last time to don the black and gold, Prather said it really hasn’t hit him yet that it is his final season as a Buff.
“It doesn’t feel like senior season yet. It just went by so fast,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of fun though.”
Outside of football, Prather said he either spends his time outdoors, or indoors playing video games such as Rocket League and Call of Duty. After high school, he plans to go to college and earn a degree. But there’s one ideal job that Prather said he’d rather have above all else.
“The dream job would be a professional fisherman,” he laughed. “I just like being at the lake.”
Prather credits the support he's received throughout his life to his family, especially his parents and another very special lady in his life.
“My parents, and also my grandma,” he said. “She shows up to everything, takes off all the time, no matter when or where. Always brings me Gatorade, candy bars.”
As he looked back on his time as a Buff, Prather smiled thinking of all the good times. And he said that those memories are something to be treasured, especially while they’re happening in real time.
“Just don’t take it for granted. It’s fun, just have your fun while you can,” Prather said. “Here in ten years from now, you’ll have to wake up early every morning and go to work. That’s not fun.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
