SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Caity Clark enjoying her historic senior season

Caity Clark has taken a slightly different path to football than her teammates.
The McAlester senior can usually be found on the soccer pitch, which is the exact same field where she found a new sport — high school football.
Clark didn’t intend to seek out the game, more so that it found her.
“Coach (Seth) Burgess asked me at soccer practice one day and asked if I’d be interested in playing football,” she said. “So I tried it out, and I liked it.”
Becoming one of the boys was a bit of an adjustment at first, Clark said. But her teammates welcomed her with open arms and have cheered her on every step of the way.
“I’m used to being around girls, and boys are…different,” she laughed. "But I spend most of my time with the kickers, and I’ve known them for a while, so that helps."
Clark made history on Sept. 3, when she not only became the first female player to play in a McAlester football game, but also the first to score points as she nailed three extra point tries.
McAlester Mayor John Browne even signed a proclamation, declaring Sept. 3, 2021 as “Caity Clark Day.”
It’s been a wild journey for Clark, but one she said has been filled with support — especially from her teammates, her friends, and her family.
“They’re really supportive, and have been behind me the whole way,” she said. “I’m really thankful for them."
When she’s not on the football field, she’s busy playing as a forward for the McAlester girls soccer team. Last season, she and the Lady Buffs made history twice last spring as the team was the first girls soccer team from McAlester to earn a playoff berth — and the first program playoff win after a 4-1 shootout over Collinsville.
After high school, Clark said she plans to further her soccer career at the next level, and has spent time this fall visiting different schools and campuses.
But she’ll also have this special part of her life to look back on, when she made history as the first Lady Buff on the football team.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said. “I would have thought it was really cool when I was little to see a girl playing football."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
